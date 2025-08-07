COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Annie's avatar
Annie
Aug 7, 2025

I was born in 1961 and I cannot stand many in my age group. Entitled, self absorbed and useless. They only care about themselves. Their kids are only waiting for them to die which I cannot fault them for.

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5 replies by Citizen Satirist (CS) and others
Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
Aug 7, 2025

While I find these many ageist generalizations interesting, up to a point, I'd prefer to keep a broader viewpoint. The current situation is an example of a decaying, decadent social structure. We either rebuild it into a better place, or further the decline & decay towards destruction. Basically, do YOU have a positive, or negative mindset?.... These "sociopathic" "boomers" are a negative & subtractive, divisive force. I'd rather be positive & additive, & multiplicative....

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