The decadent out-of-touch French monarchy brought us two quips: The more well-known "Qu'ils mangent de la brioche" ("Let them eat cake…") from Marie Antoinette and the lesser-known “Après moi, le déluge” (“After me, the flood…”) which was said to have been uttered by King Louis XV or "Après nous, le déluge" (“After us, the flood…”) which is attributed to his mistress Madame de Pompadour (both were said to have been uttered around the time of a crushing French defeat at Roßbach in 1757).

However, these phrases could just have easily been used by the boomer generation [the subject of a book called - A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America…]…

And if there is one picture that sums up this boomer attitude, it’s that of the so-called Brantford Boomer - a Liberal voter/activist from the recent Canadian elections:

Now don’t get me wrong and let me be clear that NOT every boomer is a self-absorbed prick who only watches/believes FOX/CNN, reads/believes the WSJ/NY Times and does not give two f*cks about what happens after they are gone…

But let’s face it, alot of boomers are…

That brings me to a poll about boomers:

You can tell us why or how you voted in the comments:

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And now for some boomer memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

This Canadian “Brantford Boomer” has a message for younger homebuyers:

After them, the flood…:

Your boomer parents have a message for you:

Great moments in boomer parenting threads:

Got a good boomer parenting story? Tell us in the comments!:

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The most boomer thing ever:

A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America:

Yep:

🙄🙄🙄:

Some hope?:

The final word(s):

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of April 23, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings