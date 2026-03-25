As much as we think what is happening in the EU, UK and throughout the Anglo world can’t happen here because we have the First Amendment, it might already be startinggggggggggggggg:

I am beginning to think Michigan Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard might be an antisemite for not wanting to be depicted as a Jew (or maybe he has a problem specifically with being depicted as an Orthodox Jew…):

I am also noticing a certain pattern with the Oakland County Sheriff’s posts making it hard to factcheck or “add context” to their claims:

So nobody can question whether a memer was actually arrested or was really arrested for having an “outstanding warrant” (and thank God we live in a country where secret grand juries don’t indict ham sandwiches for no reason…) as no comments are allowed on their Twitter page [I am also not seeing the name of the person who was allegedly arrested in corporate propaganda media reports - meaning this might just be an attempt to intimidate critics…]:

It frankly should be ILLEGAL for a public official or public office to not allow comments on their OFFICIAL social media etc accounts (personal accounts are another matter); but that’s where we are as a country…

We do have a post about the top 10 signs someone is an antisemite:

And now for some Oakland County Sheriff might be an antisemite memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

The Streisand Effect:

I am not a factchecker here:

🙄🙄🙄:

Some reminders:

The final word:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings