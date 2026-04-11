TAMMY FAYE BAKERsteria: Best Erika Kirk Memes 🫣
5 stages of grief (pyrotechnics, merch, podcasting, grifting & acceptance), Tammy Faye Baker vibes, RIP my husband or whatever, plenty of you decides and more Erika Kirk memes + a poll!
Let me start by saying that I never really listened to Charlie Kirk because I found him a bit too milquetoast compared to, say Nick Fuentes, Tucker, etc. (BUT that’s probably what you need to be to win over college kids with certain social backgrounds like multi-generational university degrees who have never been exposed to non-woke/non-leftist ideas) plus his show would start out with loud annoying music I guess to appeal to college kids….
I also started out having no real opinion of Erika Kirk BUT like many people, I increasingly feel there is just something off about her…:
Maybe it’s because she’s a pageant person or beauty queen and these can be some of the fakest people out there…
And I guess everyone grieves differently and especially public figures (e.g. Jackie Kennedy was from the upper classes and was expected to be publicly stoic and largely was…) BUT if you have ever had anyone close to you die unexpectedly (and I don’t mean an elderly or sick person), you are likely in a deep grief for several months - not doing some of the stuff Erika has been up too (then again, she is a public figure, but not exactly a Jackie Kennedy…)…
Also, Erika seems to lack curiosity about many of the unanswered questions surrounding her husband’s death and the likely involvement of others who, at the very least, might have been influencing/manipulating/brainwashing the accused/confessed shooter. IF that was my loved one, I would be asking tough questions - unless I was too afraid of something…
Dave Collum has gone down the rabbit hole and has been saying that Erika Kirk has the hallmarks of someone who’s been trafficked/MKUltra’d, was supposedly involved in some weird activities in Romania involving kids, her tears seem to come out of one eye (now it’s both), how you never see pictures of their kid’s faces (which might just be to protect them), etc etc. I am not going down the Dave Collum rabbit holes or whatever hole Candace Owens has her head in……..
However, there was a professional looking video of Erika’s hand stroking Charlie Kirk’s hands in the coffin that sort of creeped me out. Not because a grieving widow wouldn’t do that BUT because the video was obviously staged and made with a stabilizer/professional camera etc etc - not someone holding up a phone camera and recording it at the spur of the moment… And then the video was posted on the Internet for attention or to stir up people’s emotions… (gotta move some merch or maybe gen up a Civil War?!!)
Something else I find bizarre: The media will dig up someone’s 5th cousin and the Kindergarten teacher of someone they hate and get them to say negative things about the person, but why do we seem to know so little about Charlie Kirk’s extended family & pre-Turning Point USA friends/acquaintances since he was killed? e.g. I don’t recall seeing or hearing from any parent or sibling of Charlie at the stadium memorial service for him or at all since he was killed.
Erika’s mother though has a rather curious background that fits some of Collum’s rabbit holes and has also been accused of teaching her Erika “to work a room” for fame…:
However, this longgg tweet does a good job of putting a finger on what might be off about or going on with Erika Kirk:
Again, it’s a longgg tweet but the key parts are this:
And:
Frankly, Erika is just not that likable and if she’s going to be the future face of Turning Point USA, I doubt it remains the force it was under Charlie (and there seems to be too many grifters and people with questionable backgrounds/motives involved with it now but that’s for another post/Substack/podcast to look into…)
All of this leads me to a poll:
We covered the despicable leftist reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination last year:
And now for some Erika Kirk memes…
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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
You decide:
😬😬😬:
What???:
Nick Fuentes on Erika Kirk…🫣:
Starting at the 1:30 Minute mark just shreds her…:
The final word(s) and a reminder:
* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.
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