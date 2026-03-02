THIRD WORLDsteria: Best Canada Sucks Memes
Canada is dying to kill you (they will suicide you in just a day), fewer MRI machines than LA, they loot Mexican convenience stores, new anthem ("Woe Canada!") and more Canada sucks memes!
We have
made fun of done meme posts about Canada before with our last post covering their crushing hockey defeat to the USA and how Canada has been revealed to be poorer than Alabama (and will soon be surpassed by Mississippi):
However…
Canada has gotten so awful that we have left a few things out of that last post…
[I know, with WW3, Epstein, etc and yet do another post about the Snow Mexicans BUT we gotta clear the deck…]
As even the CBC can’t hide how bad things are:
And its going to get much worse…:
Woe Canada!:
And now for some more Canada sucks memes…
COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
But the healthcare is free:
People in Canada are having their lives ended by assisted dying on the same day that requests are made, adding to fears that wrongful deaths may be occurring.
An official report by the Chief Coroner of Ontario’s Medical Assistance in Dying Death Review Committee (MDRC) highlighted that, in 2023, 65 people in Ontario had their lives ended by Canada’s assisted suicide and euthanasia programme on the same day that they made their requests to do so. A further 154 people had their lives ended the day after their request was made.
Ohhh:
There were a number of reports last week about the prime minister and finance minister meeting with a government-funded think tank to discuss a variety of issues involving “generational fairness,” one of which was the introduction of a home equity tax.
This particular think tank, Generation Squeeze, seems to think that one of the ways to enable the youth to afford a new home is to go after older people who have worked hard historically to save enough to buy a home and pay off their mortgages. Such older people’s homes have often benefited from decades of capital appreciation.
🫣🫣🫣:
🙄🙄🙄:
The final word(s):
* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.
BIDENsteria
Biden Corruption Memes, Biden Documents Memes, Biden Falling Off His Bike Memes, Biden Ice Cream Memes, Biden PIGEONgate Memes, Dark Brandon Memes, Jill Biden Memes, Joe Biden Memes, Hunter Biden Memes, Let’s Go Brandon Memes & Pedo Pete Memes
BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM
Big Pharma Memes, Euthanasia Memes, Fake Science Memes, Fat + Body Positivity Memes, Health Alert Memes, Health Care Memes, Moderna Memes, Pfizer Memes & Science Memes
BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Bill Gates Memes, Censorship Memes, Elon Musk Memes, Facebook Memes, Mark Zuckerberg Memes & Twitter Memes
CHINAsteria
COVIDsteria Psyop
Bird Flu Memes, COVID Amnesty Memes, COVID Hypocrisy Memes, COVID Lab Leak Memes, COVID Lockdown Memes, COVID Mask Memes, COVID Memes, COVID Propaganda Memes, COVID Satire Videos, COVID Science Memes, COVID Variant Memes, Fauci Memes, Public Health Memes, Tedros Memes & WHO Memes
EDUCATIONsteria
ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria
Abortion Memes, AOC Memes, Boris Johnson Memes, Chris Christie Memes, Chuck Schumer Memes, Citizens for Sanity Memes, Dianne Feinstein Memes, Donald Trump Memes, Dr. Oz Memes, Election Fraud Memes, Election Memes, Gavin Newsom Memes, GOP Memes, Government Memes, Government Shutdown Memes, Harry Sisson Memes, Illegal Immigration Memes, JD Vance Memes, Kamala Harris Memes, King Charles Memes, Libertarian Memes (Argentina + Milei), Liz Cheney Memes, Liz Truss Memes, Michelle Obama Memes, Mitch McConnell Memes, Nancy Pelosi Memes, Nimarata "Nikki Haley" Randhawa Memes, Obama Memes, Paul Pelosi Memes, Political Memes, PayPal Memes, Project Veritas Memes, Queen Elizabeth Memes, RFK Jr. Memes, Roe v Wade Memes, Ron DeSantis Memes, Social Credit Score Memes, Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes, Speaker Mike Johnson Memes, Student Loan Forgiveness Memes, Tariff Memes, Tim Walz Memes & Trudeau Memes
FBI & FEDs
Durham Report Memes, False Flag Memes, FBI Hypocrisy Memes, FBI Memes, FED Memes, FEMA Memes, IRS Memes, January 6th Memes, Mar-A-Lago Raid Memes, Patriot Front Memes, Trump Arrest Memes & Woke Secret Service Memes
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
Dutch Farmer Memes, Earth Day Memes, Electric Vehicle (EV) Memes, Fake Food Memes, Fake Meat Memes, Gas Stove Ban Memes, Global Warming Memes, GMO Memes, Greta Thunberg Memes & Ohio Train Derailment Memes
GREAT RESET & WEF
Davos Memes, Great Reset Humor, Great Reset Jokes, Great Reset Memes,
GREAT RESET RESISTANCE
Canadian Trucker Memes, Conspiracy Theory Memes, Dutch Farmer Memes, Great Reset Resistance Memes, Great Reset Resistance Quotes, Memer Memes, Memes & Online Resistance Memes
GUN CONTROL
Crime Memes, Gun Control Memes, Mass Shooting Memes, Police Memes, Retail Theft Memes & Uvalde Memes
HOLIDAYsteria
Christmas Memes, Columbus Day Memes, Halloween Memes, Holiday Memes, July 4th Memes, Memorial Day Memes, Thanksgiving Memes, Valentine’s Day Memes & Veterans Day Memes
IllEGAL IMMIGRATION
MEDIAsteria
Brian Stelter Memes, CNN Memes, Fox News Memes, Joe Rogan Memes, Media Memes, NPR Memes, PBS Memes, Taylor Lorenz Memes, Tucker Carlson Memes & Washington Post Memes
MONKEYsteria Psyop
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria
Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women's Sports Memes
RACEsteria
Affirmative Action Memes, Black History Month Memes, Haiti Memes, Race Memes, Reparations Memes & Scott Adams Memes
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
Australia Memes, British Memes, California Memes, Canada Memes, Europe or EU Memes, Feminism Memes, France Memes, Germany Memes, Miscellaneous Memes, San Francisco Memes, Sports Memes, Taylor Swift Memes & UFO Memes
RECESSION & INFLATION
Baby Formula Shortage Memes, Bank Collapse Memes, Bidenomics Memes, Digital Currency Memes, Egg Shortage Memes, High Gas Price Memes, Housing Bubble Memes, Inflation Memes, Inflation Reduction Act Memes, Jim Cramer Memes & Recession Memes
RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria
Brittney Griner Memes, FTX Memes, General Milley Memes, Middle East War Memes, Nord Stream Memes, Putin Memes, Russia Invades Ukraine Memes, Russia Memes, Ukraine Biolab Memes, Ukraine Corruption Memes, Ukraine Hypocrisy Memes, Ukraine Nazi Memes, WW3 Memes & Zelensky Memes
VACCINEs
Damar Hamlin Memes, Died Suddenly Memes, Moderna Memes, Novak Djokovic Memes, Pfizer Memes, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Memes, Vaccine Booster Memes, Vaccine Hesitancy Memes, Vaccine Karma Memes, Vaccine Memes, Vaccine Passport Memes & Vaccine Side Effect Memes
VIDEOs
WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs
Balenciaga Memes, DuckDuckGo Hypocrisy Memes, Big Tech Memes, Bud Light Memes, Hollywood Memes, Miller Light Memes, Netflix Memes, Super Bowl Memes, Woke Boeing, Woke Corporations, Woke Disney Memes, Woke Military Memes & Woke Target Memes
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...
Yes, TDS is rampant in Canada, so Trump gets blamed for problems that the Liberal Party's mismanagement and corruption caused for the last 11 years.
And universal healthcare is not only pricey, but it also causes huge delays and backlogs. My roommate was waiting for a heart exam to get a pacemaker; he was on a list that took a year or so -- he died while waiting. But I'm writing to let you know that you're missing out on some other key stories on why Canada sucks even more than stated above.
1) Canada, along with Australia, has the highest amount of mass immigration from third-world countries of any Western nation -- more than the UK, Germany, and France. We just don't hear about it much because these are huge countries, so their presence is not as disruptive as in smaller nations like England.
Also, England has a high number of Islamists who are prone to terrorism. Islamists are in Canada, too, but not as many. We haven't had our Bondi Beach moment. It's coming. And the CBC drums up white guilt over natives, so Canadians, being notoriously mild-mannered, give in to that and have very little patriotism -- except for the short-lived trucker protests. The fake patriotism against Trump, drummed up by the CBC against Trump, doesn't count.
Some Canadian cities have over 70% foreign and second-generation immigrants - and minority whites, most of whom are Leftists and go along with it. Only in rural Canada is there any degree of common sense. There are no protests against that here, unlike the UK. The plan is replace Canada's "old stock" white population, who are dying out and being killed by MAID. Why? This brings me to the second point.
2) Canada is being taken over by Communist China piecemeal. Carney alienated the USA and, at the same time, aligned Canada with a foreign hostile power, China. China made huge inroads into taking over Canada under Trudeau -- but now the pace is accelerating with recent announcements. As one commenter said, "Carney has gone full retard and announced that Canada is now a province of China." In essence, yes. Why?
Canada has all the natural resources that China covets, a docile population easily misled by propaganda from state media, and led into thinking that the USA (Canada's greatest ally) is really the enemy. Canada has strategic proximity to the USA, making it an ideal place for China to encircle its primary adversary -- much like the Communists taking over Cuba next to Florida.
The CCP has, for a long time, sought global dominance by various means, and with Trudeau and Carney, they have found the leaders who will do it for them. This is not accidental; it is well known that China has interfered in Canada's elections for years, but nothing has been done about it. We are not even allowed to know which MPs have received bribes from the CCP.
A couple of conservative MPs have recently crossed the floor to the Liberals -- betraying their party, country and constituents -- probably in response to secret CCP pressure (bribes, threats).
Alliance with Communist China's 'new world order' is bad for Canadians
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/joe-varner-praising-beijing-world-110025468.html
Another similar article appeared in the National Post, but I don't subscribe, so I can't access it:
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/carson-jerema-mark-carney-embraces-chinese-evs-and-the-uh-new-world-order
Article on Carney's statement to WEF that Canada will adopt the EU model of governance, which is also bad for Canadians (which is really a transitional step towards Communism) https://www.junonews.com/p/bexte-carneys-wef-speech-was-insane
3) Like the UK, Canada is going down the route of censorship, erasing free speech. Bill C-9 is still being debated, and there are already many other "hate speech" laws on the books, put in place by Trudeau. One man just got fined $750,000 by the "Human Rights Tribunal" for opposing transgenderism. Bill-C9, a threat to freedom of expression in Canada
https://theccf.ca/withdrawbillc9/#:~:text=Bill%20C%2D9%20is%20an,based%20on%20deeply%20held%20beliefs.
4) In the most western Canadian province, British Columbia -- which is run by a socialist government -- a court decision, endorsed by the state, handed over a huge chunk of land to a native group, on which sit over 150 private property houses owned by white people. (The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada). So what happens to the homeowners now? Are their property rights erased?
We always thought that "land acknowledgments" were empty virtue-signalling, but as it turns out, the government can hand over your house and land to a "First Nations" tribe -- the BC decision sets the precedent for that. So what's the danger of that? Communist China is actively cutting deals with native groups to use their land for development. It's a way for the CCP to take over Canada piecemeal via a third party (natives), which is quite clever if you think about it.
Canadians suffering white guilt can't object to the loss of their property without appearing racist, and in any case, the legal framework for projecting their property is compromised by these court decisions and the provincial decision to endorse them. This is who China plans to get Greenland and the rest of the Arctic -- given millions to corrupt native chiefs for the land, take it over, and in the end, the natives will get screwed too, though they may not know it.
See my note on this for more details:
https://substack.com/@thinkforyourself430630/note/c-221654904
And https://www.junonews.com/p/after-mocking-private-property-concerns/comment/168614659
5) Lastly, Carney is also a useful idiot for Islamists in Qatar: he recognized Palestine, along with Starmer and Macron -- essentially rewarding Hamas for their terrorism on Oct 7th. And like Obama sending billions to Iran, funding terrorism there, Carney gave Hamas $400 million CAD (about $300M USD) under the guise of "humanitarian aid."
The government does little or nothing to stop Islamists, so terrorism is inevitable eventually, as in the UK. There are already mosques protecting the Quran over loudspeakers in major cities, and public Islamic prayers in the streets, which is clearly a political act.
The balance of power just shifted in favor of the USA, against Iran and China -- a major win for the USA and against terrorists. But useful idiots on the Left are critical of Trump and are essentially siding with the Islamic theocracy there. Feminists have such bad TDS that they can't bring themselves to celebrate the most significant liberation of women in the 21st century. See Lefties Losing It. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpB1Mb0S13Q
Tucker Carlson is also on the wrong side of history on this one. He appears to have zero understanding of global geopolitics and how taking out Iran is a major win for the USA against China (Iran was a major asset for it).
At least Carney endorses the air strike; he was not stupid enough to join the Left on this one. Meanwhile Jeremey Corbyn, Mamdami, and Ilhan Omar condemned the strikes and sided with the world's foremost terrorist regime.
Any conservative who doesn't celebrate this historic win against one of the two major foreign enemies of the USA (the other being China) is being misled. It will go down as one of the major moments in world history and the crowning achievement of Trump's foreign policy. Some have compared killing Khomeini to taking out Hitler. They were comparably evil.
The latest edition of Juno News writes, "Believe it or not, rather than showcase the triumphant celebrations and optimism from the Iranian dissidents and the large Persian community in Canada, the CBC covered the news through the lens of Iranian regime propaganda and pretended the country was in mourning. This may be an all-time low for Canada’s state broadcaster."
Also, "pro-freedom activists in Canada are now receiving death threats and a barrage of bullets from pro-regime thugs who are now active in Canada. This is what happens when you allow unvetted immigration, as was the case under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who admitted regime-loyalists and insiders over the past decade." https://www.junonews.com/p/cbc-pushes-unbelievable-propaganda/comments