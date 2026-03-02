We have made fun of done meme posts about Canada before with our last post covering their crushing hockey defeat to the USA and how Canada has been revealed to be poorer than Alabama (and will soon be surpassed by Mississippi):

However…

Canada has gotten so awful that we have left a few things out of that last post…

[I know, with WW3, Epstein, etc and yet do another post about the Snow Mexicans BUT we gotta clear the deck…]

As even the CBC can’t hide how bad things are:

And its going to get much worse…:

Woe Canada!:

And now for some more Canada sucks memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

But the healthcare is free:

People in Canada are having their lives ended by assisted dying on the same day that requests are made, adding to fears that wrongful deaths may be occurring. An official report by the Chief Coroner of Ontario’s Medical Assistance in Dying Death Review Committee (MDRC) highlighted that, in 2023, 65 people in Ontario had their lives ended by Canada’s assisted suicide and euthanasia programme on the same day that they made their requests to do so. A further 154 people had their lives ended the day after their request was made.

Ohhh:

There were a number of reports last week about the prime minister and finance minister meeting with a government-funded think tank to discuss a variety of issues involving “generational fairness,” one of which was the introduction of a home equity tax. This particular think tank, Generation Squeeze, seems to think that one of the ways to enable the youth to afford a new home is to go after older people who have worked hard historically to save enough to buy a home and pay off their mortgages. Such older people’s homes have often benefited from decades of capital appreciation.

🫣🫣🫣:

🙄🙄🙄:

The final word(s):

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

