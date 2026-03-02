COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
10hEdited

Yes, TDS is rampant in Canada, so Trump gets blamed for problems that the Liberal Party's mismanagement and corruption caused for the last 11 years.

And universal healthcare is not only pricey, but it also causes huge delays and backlogs. My roommate was waiting for a heart exam to get a pacemaker; he was on a list that took a year or so -- he died while waiting. But I'm writing to let you know that you're missing out on some other key stories on why Canada sucks even more than stated above.

1) Canada, along with Australia, has the highest amount of mass immigration from third-world countries of any Western nation -- more than the UK, Germany, and France. We just don't hear about it much because these are huge countries, so their presence is not as disruptive as in smaller nations like England.

Also, England has a high number of Islamists who are prone to terrorism. Islamists are in Canada, too, but not as many. We haven't had our Bondi Beach moment. It's coming. And the CBC drums up white guilt over natives, so Canadians, being notoriously mild-mannered, give in to that and have very little patriotism -- except for the short-lived trucker protests. The fake patriotism against Trump, drummed up by the CBC against Trump, doesn't count.

Some Canadian cities have over 70% foreign and second-generation immigrants - and minority whites, most of whom are Leftists and go along with it. Only in rural Canada is there any degree of common sense. There are no protests against that here, unlike the UK. The plan is replace Canada's "old stock" white population, who are dying out and being killed by MAID. Why? This brings me to the second point.

2) Canada is being taken over by Communist China piecemeal. Carney alienated the USA and, at the same time, aligned Canada with a foreign hostile power, China. China made huge inroads into taking over Canada under Trudeau -- but now the pace is accelerating with recent announcements. As one commenter said, "Carney has gone full retard and announced that Canada is now a province of China." In essence, yes. Why?

Canada has all the natural resources that China covets, a docile population easily misled by propaganda from state media, and led into thinking that the USA (Canada's greatest ally) is really the enemy. Canada has strategic proximity to the USA, making it an ideal place for China to encircle its primary adversary -- much like the Communists taking over Cuba next to Florida.

The CCP has, for a long time, sought global dominance by various means, and with Trudeau and Carney, they have found the leaders who will do it for them. This is not accidental; it is well known that China has interfered in Canada's elections for years, but nothing has been done about it. We are not even allowed to know which MPs have received bribes from the CCP.

A couple of conservative MPs have recently crossed the floor to the Liberals -- betraying their party, country and constituents -- probably in response to secret CCP pressure (bribes, threats).

Alliance with Communist China's 'new world order' is bad for Canadians

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/joe-varner-praising-beijing-world-110025468.html

Another similar article appeared in the National Post, but I don't subscribe, so I can't access it:

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/carson-jerema-mark-carney-embraces-chinese-evs-and-the-uh-new-world-order

Article on Carney's statement to WEF that Canada will adopt the EU model of governance, which is also bad for Canadians (which is really a transitional step towards Communism) https://www.junonews.com/p/bexte-carneys-wef-speech-was-insane

3) Like the UK, Canada is going down the route of censorship, erasing free speech. Bill C-9 is still being debated, and there are already many other "hate speech" laws on the books, put in place by Trudeau. One man just got fined $750,000 by the "Human Rights Tribunal" for opposing transgenderism. Bill-C9, a threat to freedom of expression in Canada

https://theccf.ca/withdrawbillc9/#:~:text=Bill%20C%2D9%20is%20an,based%20on%20deeply%20held%20beliefs.

4) In the most western Canadian province, British Columbia -- which is run by a socialist government -- a court decision, endorsed by the state, handed over a huge chunk of land to a native group, on which sit over 150 private property houses owned by white people. (The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada). So what happens to the homeowners now? Are their property rights erased?

We always thought that "land acknowledgments" were empty virtue-signalling, but as it turns out, the government can hand over your house and land to a "First Nations" tribe -- the BC decision sets the precedent for that. So what's the danger of that? Communist China is actively cutting deals with native groups to use their land for development. It's a way for the CCP to take over Canada piecemeal via a third party (natives), which is quite clever if you think about it.

Canadians suffering white guilt can't object to the loss of their property without appearing racist, and in any case, the legal framework for projecting their property is compromised by these court decisions and the provincial decision to endorse them. This is who China plans to get Greenland and the rest of the Arctic -- given millions to corrupt native chiefs for the land, take it over, and in the end, the natives will get screwed too, though they may not know it.

See my note on this for more details:

https://substack.com/@thinkforyourself430630/note/c-221654904

And https://www.junonews.com/p/after-mocking-private-property-concerns/comment/168614659

5) Lastly, Carney is also a useful idiot for Islamists in Qatar: he recognized Palestine, along with Starmer and Macron -- essentially rewarding Hamas for their terrorism on Oct 7th. And like Obama sending billions to Iran, funding terrorism there, Carney gave Hamas $400 million CAD (about $300M USD) under the guise of "humanitarian aid."

The government does little or nothing to stop Islamists, so terrorism is inevitable eventually, as in the UK. There are already mosques protecting the Quran over loudspeakers in major cities, and public Islamic prayers in the streets, which is clearly a political act.

The balance of power just shifted in favor of the USA, against Iran and China -- a major win for the USA and against terrorists. But useful idiots on the Left are critical of Trump and are essentially siding with the Islamic theocracy there. Feminists have such bad TDS that they can't bring themselves to celebrate the most significant liberation of women in the 21st century. See Lefties Losing It. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpB1Mb0S13Q

Tucker Carlson is also on the wrong side of history on this one. He appears to have zero understanding of global geopolitics and how taking out Iran is a major win for the USA against China (Iran was a major asset for it).

At least Carney endorses the air strike; he was not stupid enough to join the Left on this one. Meanwhile Jeremey Corbyn, Mamdami, and Ilhan Omar condemned the strikes and sided with the world's foremost terrorist regime.

Any conservative who doesn't celebrate this historic win against one of the two major foreign enemies of the USA (the other being China) is being misled. It will go down as one of the major moments in world history and the crowning achievement of Trump's foreign policy. Some have compared killing Khomeini to taking out Hitler. They were comparably evil.

The latest edition of Juno News writes, "Believe it or not, rather than showcase the triumphant celebrations and optimism from the Iranian dissidents and the large Persian community in Canada, the CBC covered the news through the lens of Iranian regime propaganda and pretended the country was in mourning. This may be an all-time low for Canada’s state broadcaster."

Also, "pro-freedom activists in Canada are now receiving death threats and a barrage of bullets from pro-regime thugs who are now active in Canada. This is what happens when you allow unvetted immigration, as was the case under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who admitted regime-loyalists and insiders over the past decade." https://www.junonews.com/p/cbc-pushes-unbelievable-propaganda/comments

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture