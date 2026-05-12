COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8m

Use every possible thing available : start a war, release files about Ufos that tell nothing, start a new virus scare, but do NOT release the Epstein files. Do we need to know more?

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ThinkforYourself
20m

The science author Paul Davies, in the book 'Are We Alone?', says that it's extremely unlikely that we will ever meet aliens in the flesh because of the vast distances of space and time between star systems, even in just our galaxy, the Milky Way. Forget about other galaxies. The nearest star is 4.5 light-years away, which is 26,453,814,165,000 miles or 26.4 trillion miles. We are currently unable to build the technology to warp spacetime sufficiently to travel to these star systems in any meaningful time period, and perhaps aliens have the same problem. The idea for this sort of travel is, in Star Trek, termed 'warp drive,' and there is a theoretical correlate to it called the Acubier drive. There are exoplanets and moons with water beneath miles of ice, perhaps capable of supporting marine animal life through hydrothermal vents, just like that in Earth's deep ocean vents. And perhaps there are also technological civilizations built on distant planets, built by sentient humanoids -- but the truth is that aliens, if they exist, are likely in the same bind as we are in terms of space travel. It takes vast amounts of energy to fuel an Acuberer drive, and it's well beyond our physics. Sending out probes at vast speeds (e.g., 20 percent the speed of light) is more likely -- see Breakthrough Starshot project -- but by the time we get positive reports from them (if they survive the journey), hundreds or thousands of years might have passed. Time is a big factor. How long does a technological civilization exist on average? This is an unknown variable in the Drake Equation, which tells us that there is a mathematical probability that these aliens exist, very likely on thousands if not millions of planets, but also that we are very unlikely to ever see them because of the distances -- the rather sad solution to the Fermi Paradox. The idea that they are monitoring us and abducting us seems to be a case of popular imagination, a sort of pseudo-religion for UFO enthusiasts -- and as your meme points out, also a way for governments to deliberately distract us, a form of ideological subversion. Note that Tucker Carlson is among those who push the alien idea for some reason.

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