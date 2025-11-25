COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
7h

One can be both a conservative and against animal cruelty. There are many parts in the Bible that argue for animal welfare. Respecting God's Creation means not treating animals cruelly. 99% of meat in the grocery store comes from factory farms. I don't eat meat because of these reasons. The animal rights movement was taken over by insane feminists and race ideologues some time ago, unfortunately, but that does not invalidate the original message which is to stop harming animals. The animal ag industry claims to be "humane" but it's not. This is not a Left-Right issue; it's just being a decent human being. We would not treat dogs or cats this way, locking them up in small cages and terrorizing them. Well in China they do that to dogs, but that's cruel too.

