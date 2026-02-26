COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cat's avatar
cat
5h

I thought I saw on X that 60 Minutes just did an "investigation" regarding if it's true that white South African farmers are being killed and their land taken over by blacks. I didn't have the time to watch this but it just came out; my impression is that this was done to discredit Trump and Musk's claims and those white immigrants who were just brought over to escape. Did anyone see this 60 Minutes vid?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Citizen Satirist (CS) and others
According to Plan's avatar
According to Plan
6h

Are you sure those before and after pictures are South Africa and not LA?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizen Satirist (CS)
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture