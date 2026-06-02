COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
23m

I had seen most of the clips before, so I decided to just look at the still, just in order not to have to run to the bathroom. What a collection.

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