Recently on Twitter, it was asked what video defines peak woke:

The responses were good and worthy of a post…

Remember, there are many kinds or types of woke e.g. stupid, cringe, hilarious, etc…

Plus some topics may hit peak woke before others e.g. vaccines…

Are there any other videos missed that you feel defines peak woke - maybe on certain topics? Share a link and/or a description in the comments if you can’t find a link……

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And now for some videos that define peak woke…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Greta is PISSED……..:

WARNING TO MEN: You will lose testosterone watching this!:

I think I missed this one:

I don’t think this one was in the thread; but it immediately comes to mind for me (along with all the stupid dancing nurses videos)…:

Girl bosses and no doubt they are HR Karens………….:

Surprised nobody remembered the infamous “a day in my life at Twitter” video (she was laid off by Elon…) that Joe Rogan talked about but it may have been scrubbed from Elon’s Twitter (there are alot of similar ridiculous videos that we covered in Best Bullsh*t Adult Daycare Jobs Memes):

Women race car drivers are just as good as men race car drivers………..:

People forgot the infamous Chilean women’s SWAT team but this Substack remembers:

And with the Benny Hill music…:

Who can forget this hmmm “person” who nearly destroyed a venerable brand and company…:

I don’t think I have seen this one…:

Anyone know if this came with a video? Then again, I don’t really want to listen to or see HER again…:

Crazy Bernie losing his platform and mic to some even crazier leftist crazies…:

The Jewish lawyer from Baltimore enjoying Somali “food…” so he can be mayor of Minneapolis:

This was an actual political ad that asked are you “man enough” to vote for Kamala?:

Some joker then did this one…:

It might have been at this event (as I know the video was at an event in California) where a guy as old as Bernie complained about the use of gendered language at the podium and alot of other nonsense occurred like in these videos:

Once Again: Are there any other videos missed that you feel defines peak woke - maybe on certain topics? Share a link and/or a description in the comments if you can’t find a link…

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of May 29, 2026.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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