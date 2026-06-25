COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Mihai Neagoe's avatar
Mihai Neagoe
8h

The reason why disposable income in most European countries is so low is the tax burden. In virtually every country in the European Union, VAT is 20% or over. Fuel excises are around 50% of the pump price. Direct taxes on wages (whether personal tax or contributions for social security and health) add up to over 50% of gross wages.

Up until 20 years ago the trade-off was high taxes but free healthcare, education and high quality infrastructure. That trade-off is no longer the case. Europe is getting American level healthcare and infrastructure at 10x the tax burden.

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Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)'s avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)
6h

In your last meme of the Beverly Hillbilly's, Daisy Mae looks like a mentally challenged Harpo Marx.

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