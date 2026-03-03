It seems like it doesn’t matter who Republicans elect, they always end up with John McCain and another forever war that almost nobody wants on behalf of a certain “chosen” country that quickly spirals out of control (but don’t tell the remaining bloodthirsty “patriotic” boomer FOX news watchers who are cheering on another war…):

And the false flags are already starting…:

Let’s hope those agents get the Jamal Khashoggi treatment…

And once again, Alex Jones is right (and as with the Epstein Files, this is a good opportunity to see who is on certain payrolls…)…:

This is the second time the Epstein Coalition was “negotiating” with Iran only to attack it - like how the Japanese were negotiating with the US when they attacked Pearl Harbor. So there is a no point for the Iranians to negotiate…

And now that the Arabs (who have fought the Persians for 1000s of years) have been dragged into the fight, organic regime change is unlikely to happen. Would you overthrow our hated uniparty/deep state government if the Chinese, North Koreans, etc told bombed you to?

Even worse, the Gulf States (where there are probably 100,000s of Americans…) will soon run out of missiles (and maybe even food/water) because all of our excess supply has or is being used to protect our “greatest ally” + Zelensky.

But there is also this…:

So at least the Epstein Coalition fighting Iran is diverse…

We have done a number of posts with Middle East War Memes and WW3 Memes…

And now for some Epstein Coalition attacks Iran memes…

🫣🫣🫣:

🙄🙄🙄:

Get to know who you are dying for:

In case you are worried about Bibi’s family:

[I am not factchecking this]

And Gulf Arab:

Our greatest ally:

Peace my a**:

The final words:

