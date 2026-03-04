In our original constitution prior to the Seventeenth Amendment, Senators were elected by state legislators which forced them to be accountable to the states they represented. The original “progressives” did not like that and passed the Seventeenth Amendment to forces the direct election of Senators. In defense of these “progressives", many state legislatures were insanely corrupt at the time; but this had the unintended consequences of turning the Senate into a House of Lords…

Take Senator Lindsey Graham (RINO-Israel & Ukraine) - you would never know that he “represents” South Carolina since he spends nearly all of his non-Washington DC time in Israel + Ukraine trying to figure out how to help them kill as many Arabs and Russians as they possibly can:

Do we have any South Carolina readers or readers who are intimately familiar with the state? If so, tell us how life is there in the comments…

Note that Lady Graham has challengers in the primary on June 9, 2026 and one was on Tucker:

PaulDans.com:

There could also be alot of reasons Lindsey Graham loves traveling to Israel every 2 weeks rather than to his home state:

And maybe it’s no coincidence that this picture is floating around:

I’m no factchecker but given how much time Lindsey Graham spends in Israel around the IDF and in the Ukraine around the Azov NAZIs, that guy person probably takes the same position Graham takes does not look to be his hmmm type…

We have covered some of Lindsey Graham’s previous wargasms:

And now for some gay Sen. Lindsey Graham (RINO-Israel & Ukraine) having a wargasm memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

😶😶😶:

Wargasm:

From Tennessee’s 2nd congressional district, based in Knoxville:

Money money money….:

The final word(s):

