COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
9m

State capitals are STILL insanely corrupt, c.f. Springfield, IL…

Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizen Satirist (CS)
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture