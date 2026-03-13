The ADL and Jeff Bezo’s managed Deep State propaganda arm Washington Post are a big mad that people are referring to the latest forever war for Bibi as Operation Epstein Fury:

We normally don’t pay much attention to what the ADL and Washington Post have to say; but view the above viewpoint as a challenge worth accepting…

So we will start doing what might turn into a free weekly or Friday Operation Epstein Fury Memes & Updates post (we will try to keep it short and to the meme point as this ain’t no 5000 word Coffee & Covid Substack…) to be filed under the Weekly Humor Roundups heading as let’s face it, this is not going to be another two-week “Mission Accomplished” type of war…

Unfortunately, many so called MAGA or rather MIGA meme makers (e.g. Dilley MIGA Meme Team etc…) are on certain payrolls (as noted in our ANTISEMITISM ALERT: Top 10 Signs You Are an Antisemite 🫣, we hope they got their 30 pieces of silver up front as there are complaints of not being paid…).

Do you know any good meme and especially video creators who are not MIGA? Tells us in a comment:

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This week’s Operation Epstein Fury roundup: 🇮🇱 Who we fight for update (power gays + IDF rapists)... 🤡 Jim Cramer clown world… We want you to play Jeffrey’s War… Hezbollah enters the chat… Our favorite Ukrainian goblin lends his drone expertise… Strait of Hormuz update… Putin on the Ritz… 🤡 The British “Navy” is coming… 🏳️‍🌈 Lindsey Graham’s latest psychotic wargasms… 🫣 Nick Fuentes was right again… 🫅 Man in the high castle update… 🔥 Some final words (e.g. Americans when they start a war against people who own shoes & can read for a change...)

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments…

🇮🇱 Who we fight for update (power gays + IDF rapists)…

It’s not just Bibi who we are expected to get into a box for. We are fighting for all the Israeli “power gays” to safely make Shakshuka for their husbands and not be forced to hide in bomb shelters with beds that they have in their apartments…:

And don’t ask what happens in public Tel Aviv bunkers/bathhouses…:

Then there are the IDF rapists…

Israeli military drops charges against soldiers accused of sexually assaulting Palestinian detainee

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the announcement, while human rights groups accused the military of ignoring one of the gravest instances of abuse in the country’s network of wartime prisons.

🤔🤔🤔What’s this?:

🤡 Jim Cramer clown world…

We want you to play Jeffrey’s War…

Hezbollah enters the chat…

Our favorite Ukrainian goblin lends his drone expertise…

Putin on the Ritz…

🤡 The British “Navy” is coming…

Strait of Hormuz update…

🏳️‍🌈 Lindsey Graham’s latest psychotic wargasms…

🫣 Nick Fuentes was right again…

🫅 Man in the high castle update…

🔥 Some final words…

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings