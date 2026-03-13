COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
10hEdited

Hatim's shorts https://www.youtube.com/shorts/vXYsqSu8hKI

here is one. he got plenty, and several who make similar stuff.

there are also a few who make baby trump etc. shorts. Don't know if you can use these.

I like that they use the name Epstein's fury because I think that is what the war started for - to draw attention away from what is coming - but it won't help. Someone already posted a few Trump and girls.

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A.T. Rahim's avatar
A.T. Rahim
10h

https://youtu.be/donv8U-ZbJE

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