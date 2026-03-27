COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
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Since Epstein was appointed by a Catholic named Donald Barr who is a member of opus dei and his son bill of the doj also of Opus and that Catholic way I'm suspecting this is all Vatican funded propaganda to distract from the depravity of Vatican atrocities 🙄🤔

Catholic Church abuse in Canada has involved widespread child sexual abuse linked to clergy, religious orders, and institutions, with systemic cover-ups and delayed accountability. The Mount Cashel Orphanage in Newfoundland is one of the most significant cases, where over 300 former residents reported abuse by members of the Christian Brothers, leading to criminal convictions and a $104 million settlement in 2024 for 292 victims.

The Vatican played a central role through secret procedures established in 1922 (Instructio De Modo Procedendi in Causis Sollicitationis) and updated in 1962, which mandated strict secrecy and prioritized institutional protection over victim justice. Internal Church documents show awareness of abuse as early as 1917, and Canadian bishops were slow to act despite issuing a 1992 report, From Pain to Hope, recommending victim-centered reforms.

Jesuits of Canada acknowledged their involvement by publishing in 2023 a list of 27 members credibly accused of sexually abusing minors. This followed a comprehensive audit launched in 2019, reflecting broader efforts toward transparency within religious orders.

Nuns and female religious orders, including the Daughters of Charity and Sisters of Charity, were implicated in abuse at Catholic-run residential schools and orphanages. In institutions like those in Quebec and British Columbia, survivors reported physical and sexual abuse, forced labor, and being labeled "children of sin." At some schools, maintenance staff and volunteers also committed abuse, often under conditions of neglect and fear.

Abuse was particularly severe in Indigenous residential schools, where the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (2015) found that church and government officials systematically covered up physical, sexual, and cultural abuse. Survivors reported being threatened with divine punishment if they spoke out. The Catholic Church in Canada, while comprising multiple independent dioceses, has faced criticism for refusing a unified apology or financial compensation, despite holding over $4.1 billion in assets as of 2019.

While Pope Francis has taken steps—such as updating Canon Law in 2021 to criminalize abuse of adults and allowing laypeople to be punished—critics argue that concrete action remains insufficient, especially given ongoing legal battles and delayed reparations.

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