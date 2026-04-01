COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cousin Clem's avatar
Cousin Clem
5d

While there might be a little truth to some of this you have to ask why do legal immigrants come to this country with very little, work very hard, buy up small stores, motels, make good lives for themselves when some of our own children, who start at a higher baseline don't do squat and still live in their parent's basement? Not all, of course. But many boomers did work very hard to make better lives for their children who, in turn, didn't learn about applying themselves since it was handed to them by parents tryiing to give their kids that better life. Now we have helicopter parents who never let their children do anything for themselves, never allow them to walk freely in their neighborhoods or make their own decisions, are triggered by everything including words. These children will be happy to be wards of the state and let the gov't make all their decisions and give them their basic income in exchange for taking all their shots and thinking exactly as they're told.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture