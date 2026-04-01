Boomers are a big target as they are increasingly perceived by younger generations as one of the biggest obstacles to trying to fix the mess the country is in:

Even the great George Carlin was complaining about whining boomers:

However, one of the biggest generational differences b/w boomers and non-boomers is on support for Israel and Zionism or Zionist “Christianity” in general. For their whole lives, boomers were inundated with non-stop anti-Arab, anti-Iranian and anti-Muslim + pro-Israel propaganda (the movie Exodus…) plus may have had parents/relatives/people they know go through the Holocaust… So it’s understandable that they are set in a certain point of view that won’t change PLUS Fox news et al don’t show them what is really going on in Gaza-West Bank-Middle East etc…

We have covered the boomers before and took even more heat for it than when covering the ADL 🫣:

BUT it’s important to add that not all boomers (or for that matter, every member of a particular generation) fits a particular stereotype. Older boomers probably experienced less affluence when growing up compared to younger ones plus many working-class/blue collar ones (especially in the rust belt) may have experienced plenty of pain as they were used as cannon fodder for the forever war in Vietnam, then had to deal with the stagflation 1970s and then the 1980s onward saw the industrial base of the country slowly getting hollowed out…

And now for some [Zionist] boomer memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

In case you don’t know the rough generational breakdowns (which may not be full agreed upon):

This is very true (I never listened to him except maybe clips posted on social media when he was a FOX News script reader):

Is the day of the pillow coming?:

I am boomer:

[Liberal as in the Canadian Liberal party who the guy in the pic belongs to BUT does apply to American libs…]

You decide:

The final word:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

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