BREAD&CIRCUSES: Great Reset Humor Roundup (February 11, 2024)
Maybe women and men are not the same. Why does everyone call this person [Big] Mike? More Nikki Haley, what Kamala does after 11 margaritas, signs of the End Times & more Great Reset humor!
For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, maybe women and men are not the same… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🤔 Why does everyone call this person [Big] Mike? 🤣 Chucks Schumer’s wife is an Instagram model… 🤡 Democrats didn't cheat in 2020, but the Nevada primary was "rigged" by Trump… 🤣 "Nevada is such a shithole" - Nikki Haley… 🤣 Hidden camera in the room where the DNC was planning more Trump indictments… 🤣 What Kamala does after 11 margaritas… 😲 Signs of the End Times…
And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!
This clip has been making the rounds:
Here is the longer clip sans the Benny Hill music…:
And how it was supposed to be done…:
I have to admit that I probably can’t do that zip line thingy either…
And I couldn’t do these jobs:
Then again, a SWAT team is supposed to be able to rescue people and someone working on an oil rig needs to avoid getting themselves or others injured or killed…
🍞 Some Bread…
🔥 This is a good read and a reality check:
🔥 I need to get caught up on Roseanne Podcast:
😲 Amazing thread:
🎪 Some Circuses…
🤔 Why does everyone call this person [Big] Mike?: