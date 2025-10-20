COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

BOOMERsteria: Best No Kings Memes
Also no walking/hiking/biking, leave Elvis out of it, the same clowns during COVID, but they love queens, many jesters/fools, a protest about nothing…
BREAD&CIRCUSES: Great Reset Humor Roundup (October 19, 2025)
Mitch McConnell gets sombrero’d, Libs after Trump’s peace deal, AI Olympic competitions are getting more offensive, DHD treatment before the 1990s…
TDSsteria: Best No Kings Protest Memes
No salad/exercise/brains protesters, Burger King... it's like a parade but for retards, from the party that picked a queen w/ no elections, king of…
PAPER WEIGHTsteria: Best Nobel Peace Prize Snubs Trump Memes
12 peace deals & zero wars vs. 7 wars & no peace deals, free Nobel Prize w/ your Taco order, he needs to kill more children w/ drone strikes to qualify…
VODKAsteria: Best Nancy Pelosi Gets Snippy About January 6th Memes
When a vampire holds a cross, drunk Pelosi costumes, Pelosi vs. Buffet + Inverse Cramer, scariest thing you will ever see (w/o makeup) & more [drunk…
FATsteria: Best Gov. JB Pritzker & National Guard in Chicago Memes
National lard, meal team 6, gravy seals, call of duty snack ops, ham hock down, pork & beans, Adolf Pritzker, leave their crime alone and more Gov. JB…
ATTENTION SEEKERsteria: Best Greta Thunberg Memes
Greta is trying a new approach (getting hotter & hotter🤨), how dare Trump make peace (her handlers need to find her a new cause), little rage potato…
HOLIDAYsteria: Best Italian & Columbus Day Memes
Conquered (not stolen), finders keepers day, human sacrifice (then the white people showed up), the only immigrant they hate, the most Italian man in…
BREAD&CIRCUSES: Great Reset Humor Roundup (October 12, 2025)
How to tell if they are hmmm natural, sombrero shark haunts the peso store Obama, the Hildebeast unleashed, “so you order up a prostitute…,” smoking …
RUSSOPHOBIAsteria: Best Putin & Ukraine Memes (Happy B'day Vladdy!)
The Tomahawks have arrived, the most Russian man in the world (Dos Equis style), yellow + blue = green, another Russian drone, why they hate him and…
FEMINISMsteria: Best Women Memes (Housewife Olympics!)
American women take gold in the Housewife Olympics (but not in the silence competition), but can she build me a sandwich, the original McRib, women…
PSYCHOsteria: Best Psycho Katie Porter Memes (Future Karen Governor of CA!)
Karen Porter seems nice, AWFLs will love her, burned her ex-hubby w/ mashed potatoes, screams obscenities at staff, looks like a female JD…
