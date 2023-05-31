COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

Great Reset Meme Index

This page is a TAG index for all of our meme collection and satire video posts organized as follows:

* Tags updated as of April 23, 2024.
** As of Updated September 29, 2025.

Meme Index by Psyop Tag

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

Alphabetical Meme Tag Index

Post Index

* Updated September 29, 2025

BIDENsteria Posts

  1. Anti-Dementia Defamation League (ADDL) Needs Your Support!

  2. Biden & Ukraine, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (Obama’s Last Tango), Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 (Falls of His Bike), Part 8, Part 9 (Who's B*tch?), Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16 (Pedo Hitler!), Part 17, Part 18, Part 19 (Xiden!), Part 20 (2023 Top 20), Part 21 (Happy [P]Residents' Day!), Part 22 (State of Confusion Address!), Part 23 (Uncle Bosey Was Eaten by Cannibals Memes), Part 24 (Big Boy Biden), Biden (The President is Missing!), Part 26, Part 27, Part 28 (2024 Top 20), Part 29 (China) & Part 30

  3. Biden as "Pedo Pete" (According to Hunter) Memes, Part 2 (The Sniffer in Chief!), Part 3 & Part 4 (Sniffing & Ice Cream)

  4. Biden Autopen Memes & Part 2 (Trump the Troll!)

  5. Biden Corruption Memes (Incl. Hunter), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4

  6. Biden Eating Ice Cream Memes (Plus Can Liz Truss Outlast a Lettuce?)

  7. Biden Gets Sh*t on Memes

  8. Biden Sh*tting On Himself Memes

  9. Biden Stair Climbing Memes (And Joe Keeps Falling Yeah He Keeps Falling!)

  10. Biden Biting Spree Memes (+Tim Walz's Affair With a CCP Official's Daughter!)

  11. Cocaine in the White House!, Part 2 & Hunter + Cocaine

  12. COVID Biden/Brandon & Part 2 (Has Cancer + COVID)

  13. Dementia Biden (Weekend at Biden's!) & Part 2

  14. Dark Brandon Declares TOTAL WAR on MAGA!, Part 2, Part 3 (WAPO Reader Reactions) & Part 4

  15. Garagegate & Part 2

  16. Hunter Biden Memes (No One F*cks With a Biden!), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (Hunter Biden Pardon Memes), Part 7 & Part 8 (Drops F-Bombs About the Democrats Memes)

  17. Jill Biden Thinks Latinos are Breakfast Taco People Memes & Part 2 (Madam President!)

  18. Let’s Go Brandon Videos (#letsgobrandonchallenge)

BIG PHARMA & VACCINEsteria

  1. Athlete Coincidences

  2. Big Pharma, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (WARNING: They Are Now Grooming School Children to Take Antidepressants!) & Part 5

  3. Big Soda Memes (BEWARE of the Paid Influencer Campaign!)

  4. Canada Health Care Memes (Ready to be Euthanized?)

  5. Coincidences & Died Suddenly Incidents, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 & Part 8 (Famous People Edition!)

  6. Fluoride Memes

  7. Healthcare, Part 2 & Part 3

  8. Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Memes, RFK Jr. & MAHA Memes, Part 3 & Part 4 (RFK Jr. Testifies Before Congress Memes)

  9. Pfizer, Part 2 (CEO Albert Bourla Says the Line!), Part 3, Part 4 (Project Veritas), Part 5 (Pfertility!), Part 6 (Logo/Slogan Memes), Part 7 & Part 8

  10. Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

  11. Tylenol Causes Autism Memes & Part 2

  12. Vaccines (General)

  13. Vaccine Boosters, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 & Part 5

  14. Vaccine Hesitancy

  15. Vaccine Logic: What Vax'd & Unvax'd Have in Common, etc); Vaccine Logic From Rats, Sheep and More, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10 (Guess Who’s 3 Shots Were More Effective?), Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19 (2022 Top 20), Part 20, Part 21 (Clot Adams!) Part 22, Part 23, Part 24, Part 25, Part 26, Part 27, Part 28, Part 29, Part 30, Part 31, Part 32, Part 33 (2023 Top 20), Part 34, Part 35 & Part 36

  16. Vaccine Passports, Part 2 (Social Credit Scores + Digital Currency), Part 3 & Part 4 (CBDCs)

  17. Vaccine Side Effects, Part 2 (Justin Bieber), Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (2022 Top 20), Part 9, Part 10 (Karma!), Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19, Part 20 (Karma!), Part 21, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24, Part 25, Part 26 (2023 Top 20), Part 27 & Part 28

BIG TECH & SOCIAL MEDIAsteria

  1. Ban TikTok Memes (DikTok!)

  2. CroudStrike Internet Outage Memes (Test Run!)

  3. DefiantLs’ Twitter Ban

  4. Elon Musk Might be a Great Reset Trojan Horse Memes

  5. Elon Musk Buys Twitter Hypocrisy Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (Twitter Files), Part 5, Part 6 (So Long Legacy Blue Checks), Part 7, Part 8 (Elon’s Nazi Salute) & Part 9 (Based Grok Memes)

  6. Everyone Hating on Elon & Tesla Memes & Part 2

  7. Google Memes (Be EVIL!)

  8. Mark F*ckerberg (Zuckerberg) & Facebook, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 & Part 5

  9. Meta’s Threads

CALIFORNIAsteria

  1. California Blackout Memes (Two Weeks to Flatten the Sun and Charge Your EV!)

  2. California Deepfake Law + AI Newsom Memes & Part 2

  3. California Fire Memes, Part 2 (LA Fire Dept) & Part 3

  4. California Memes (California Leavin'!) & Part 2

  5. Gavin Newsom + California & Part 2 (F***ing Conman!)

  6. Gavin Newsom is Missing Memes

  7. Gavin Newsom Loves Illegal Immigrant Rioters Memes

  8. Gavin Newsom’s Wife Was F*cked by Harvey Weinstein Memes (+Vanity Fair Covers!)

COVIDsteria + Great Reset Psyops

  1. Australia (The Prison Continent), Djokovic’s Deportation & Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Memes

  2. Bill Gates, Part 2 (He has the COVID), Wants to Shut Down Dutch Farmers! & Part 4

  3. Bird Flu Memes (Its COMING!) & Part 2

  4. Blackface Trudeau gets COVID, HATES honking, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Gets COVID again), Part 6 (Single & ready to mingle!), Part 7, Visits Mar-a-Lago (Bend the Knee B*tch!) & Part 9 (Clearance!)

  5. CDC Memes

  6. Conspiracy Theory, Part 2, Part 3 (Damar Hamlin!), Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (JKF Assassination Anniversary) & Part 7 (Happy Anniversary Alex Jones!)

  7. COVID Amnesty, Part 2 & Part 3

  8. COVID and the Elite & Part 2

  9. COVID &/or Censorship, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (Ban the ADL Memes or Tweets!), Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10 (Free Pavel Durov!) & Part 11 (Cancel Culture)

  10. COVID Christmas Memes

  11. COVID Logic (Testing, Cases and More), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11 (Longest 2 Weeks of Our Lives Ends + Variants), Part 12 (Biden Declares Pandemic Over), Part 13, Part 14 (2022 Top 20), Part 15, Part 16, Part 17 (Lab Leak!), Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24 (Waiting for Disease X!), Part 25 (Vaxhole Piers Morgan Gets "Raging COVID!"), Part 26 (Officially Just a Flu!), Part 27 (Memory Lane) & Part 28 ("Ton of Covid Out There..."🥱)

  12. COVID “Science”, Science & Trust the Scientism, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 & Part 8

  13. COVID Variants, Part 2 (OmiCON), Part 3 & Part 4 (BS 24-7 Variant!)

  14. Delta/Omicron (OmiCON) Scariants & Part 2

  15. Expert Memes

  16. Fauci, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Has Covid), Part 6 (Rat Plans to Leave!), Part 7, Part 8, Part 9 (2022 Top 20), Part 10, Part 11, Part 12 & Part 13

  17. Klaus Schwab & World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 (Davos 2024), Part 8, Part 9 (Dr. Evil Retires!), Part 10 & Part 11 (Coup d'Globalists!)

  18. Lockdowns, #LockDownFiles, Happy Lockdown Anniversary!, Part 4 & Part 5 (Happy Lockdown Anniversary!)

  19. Masks, Mask zombies, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Mandate ends), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (2022 Top 20), Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13 & Part 14

  20. Meet the (ex-) Health Minister of Belgium - Maggie de Block!

  21. Sandy aka AOC does Florida & Then Dates COVID

  22. Spotify Cancels Neil Young & Joni Mitchell Cancels Herself

  23. World Health Organization (WHO) + Tedros & Part 2

EDUCATIONsteria Posts

  1. Department of Education Memes & Part 2

  2. Harvard Memes

  3. Woke Universities

  4. Woke University Presidents Hate Jews Memes (Depends on the Context!) & Claudine Gay & Woke University Memes (CTRL C & V!)

ELECTIONsteria or POLITICALsteria

  1. Activist Judges & Judicial Overreach Memes

  2. Alex Soros & Huma Abedin Memes

  3. America Unburdens Itself on Election Night Memes

  4. Andrew Cuomo Memes (End of His Grope!)

  5. Annex Greenland Memes

  6. Antifa Memes

  7. Antisemitism Awareness Act Memes (Don't You Dare Say They Do!⚠️☢️😱)

  8. AOC Memes [BOOTYgate: Best AOC ("My Favorite Big Booty Latina") Lets the January 6th Cat Out of the Bag], Part 2 & Part 3 (Early Onset Abuelaism - She Turns Torta!)🐷

  9. Big Beautiful Bill Memes

  10. Boris Johnson Memes (Putin Gets the Last Laugh!)

  11. Charlie Kirk Memes (In Memoriam) & Part 2

  12. Charlie Kirk FAFO Memes (I Want to Speak to the HR Dept of this Poster’s Employer!)

  13. Chris Christie Memes (Put a Fork in Him coz He's Done!)

  14. Chuck Schumer Barbecuing Memes (He's Just Like Us!)

  15. Civil War Memes

  16. Clinton Body Count Memes

  17. Colorado Supreme Court Interference, Part 2 & Part 3

  18. Cory Booker Memes (Aka "Spartacus!")

  19. Citizens for Sanity Billboards and Ads (How Political Ads Should be Done!)

  20. Defiant L's & Election Reality Memes

  21. Democrat Activist Harry Sisson Memes (Gen Z's Baghdad Bob!), Part 2 (Meets Hunter Biden), Part 3, Part 4 (S*x Scandal Memes!) & Part 5 (& Don Lemon & Partner to Take Down MAGA Memes)

  22. Democrat Activist Olivia Julianna Memes (Pronouns Kg/Ib!) & Part 2 (Helping Democrats Win Back Men Memes!)

  23. Democrat Convention Memes

  24. Democrat's New Twitter Profile Pic Memes

  25. Democrats Love Committing Mortgage Fraud Memes

  26. Democrats React to Trump's SOTU Address Memes, Part 2 (Al Green Reaction Memes) & Part 3 (Dem Cringe!)

  27. Dianne Feinstein Memes (Term Limits Now!)

  28. DNC Chair David Hogg Memes (Camera Hogg!), DNC Elections, Part 3 (Lights Out for Camera Hogg?) & ex-DNC Chair David Hogg Memes

  29. Domestic Terrorism Against Tesla Memes & Part 2 (Tesla Takedown Protests)

  30. Election Fraud (+Politics), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13 (SCOTUS Lets Trump Play Election Kabuki Theatre!), Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Mail-in Voting Fraud Memes, Hockey Stick Memes (Happy Election Fools Day!), Part 19 (2024 Top 20), Part 20 & Part 21 (Mail-in Voting Fraud Memes)

  31. EU Vassal Leaders Meet Trump Memes

  32. Everything You Need to Know About Dr. Oz Memes

  33. Fani Willis Memes (Money! Money! Money!)

  34. Fort Knox Memes

  35. Gay Obama Memes (Left a Bad Taste in Larry Sinclair's Mouth!) & Part 2

  36. General Politics (+ Election Memes), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4

  37. Governor JB Pritzker Memes (BIG Gubment Personafied!)

  38. Governor Gretchen Whitmer Memes

  39. Human Garbage Memes (Aka You Deplorables!) & Part 2

  40. Inauguration Memes

  41. January 6th (The Neverending Story!), Part 2, Part 3 (Jan 6th Tapes), Part 4, Part 5 (Jan 6 Eve), Part 6 & Part 7

  42. JD Vance is Weird Memes & JD Vance as the Grim Reaper Memes

  43. Kamala Harris Unburdened By What has Been Memes, Knee Pads Kamala, Veep Thoughts, White Dudes for Harris Memes, AI Rally Memes, Kamunism Memes, I Come From a Middle Class Family Memes, Hubby Doug Emhoff Had Beaten His Girlfriend Memes, Part 9 (Brett Baier Interview), Knee Pads Kamala Harris and Willie Brown Memes, Doug Emhoff Memes (Worst Gentleman!), Drunk Kamala Memes (Unburdened by Sobriety!🥴), Part 13 (2024 Top 20), Part 14, Part 15 (60 Minutes Interview), Part 16 & Part 17 (Steps Away from Politics Memes)

  44. Liberals Moving to Canada Memes

  45. Libertarian Memes (Argentina + Milei)

  46. Liz Cheney Memes (Grim Reaper Trump Strikes Again!)

  47. Mark Cuban Memes

  48. Michelle Obama Memes (Happy Birthday BIG Mike!), Part 2 & Part 3 (Says She's a Black Man!)

  49. Mitch McConnell Memes & Part 2 (Free Fallin'!)

  50. More Dianne Feinstein, Kevin McCarthy & Jamaal Bowman Fire Alarm Memes

  51. Nancy Pelosi Does Taiwan Memes (The Face That May Launch 1,000 Ships!) & Part 2 (She Likes Gasolina while China Huffs and Puffs!)

  52. Nancy Pelosi's Drunk Driving Husband Memes (Plus Nephew Gavin Newsom has COVID)

  53. Nancy Pelosi "Breaks Her Hip" Memes

  54. National Association for the Advancement of Retarded Vice Presidents of Color (NAARVPC) Needs Your Support!

  55. Nimarata "Nikki Haley" Randhawa Memes (Who Wants TOTAL WAR?!!), Part 2, Part 3 ("12 Fellas Down, 1 to Go!") & Part 4 (Clearance Sale!)

  56. No Kings Protest Memes

  57. Obama & Trump Chatting at Carter's Funeral Memes

  58. Obama Memes

  59. Pam Bondi Memes

  60. Paul Pelosi Gets Hammered Again Memes & Part 2

  61. Pete Buttigieg Memes (The BUT of Many Jokes!)

  62. Political + Other Action Figure Memes

  63. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Memes ("Historical Figure!")

  64. Redistricting & Gerrymandering Memes

  65. Rep. Adam Pencil Neck Schiff Memes

  66. Rep. Dan Eye Patch McCain Crenshaw Memes

  67. Rep. Debbie Dingell Naps in Congress Memes (TERM LIMITS NOW!)

  68. Rep. George Santos Memes (TELLS ALL About Congress!)

  69. Rep. Jamaal Bowman Pulls a Fire Alarm Memes

  70. Rep. Jasmine Crockett Memes

  71. Rep. Jerry Nadler Memes

  72. Rep. Shri Thanedar Memes (Beagle Abuser🐕)

  73. RFK Jr. Memes (Going Full Kamikaze!) & Part 2 (Bears, Worms & Intel Assets?)

  74. Ron DeSantis Memes & Part 2 (Happy DeSanctimonious Dropout Day!)

  75. Senate Confirmation Hearing Memes (Crazy Women Edition!) & Part 2 (Bernie Sanders Edition)

  76. Senate Staffer Gets F*cked Memes & Part 2

  77. Speaker Johnson Memes

  78. Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes (Does Ukraine Need a Speaker?) & ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes

  79. Supreme Court Memes

  80. Tampon Tim Walz Memes, Part 2 (Drinks Horse Semen Memes!), Part 3 (Creepy Tim Walz), Part 4 (Friends With School Shooters Memes), Elmer Fudd aka Tampon Tim Walz Goes Shooting Memes & Touchdown Tim Walz Memes (Groomer Walz?) & Part 7 (Tim Walz's Masculinity Intimidates MAGA!)

  81. Tariff/Trade War Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (China Strikes Back With Memes!) & Part 7 (Trump F*cks the EU Memes & Axios is MAD!)

  82. Trump Derangement Syndrome (What TDS Does to You Memes)

  83. Trump at the Pope's Funeral Memes & Pope Trump Memes

  84. Trump “Died” Memes

  85. Uniparty Memes

  86. Uniparty Presidential Debate Memes, Part 2 (Bad Adderall Hangover!), Part 3 (Post-Debate Memes + How Deep the Left is Brainwashed!), Part 4 (Poll: What's Kamala Hopped Up On?) & Part 5 (Veep Debate)

  87. UK Election Memes (How Many Are Secretly in Love with Nigel Farage?)

  88. USAID Memes

  89. Voter ID Memes

  90. White Liberal Memes, Part 2 (Insufferable White Liberal Weekend Protestor Memes) & Liberal White Women Memes

  91. Why Men Hate the Democrats Memes

  92. “Woke Right” Memes

FBI & the Feds

  1. Anarcho-Tyranny Memes (When the Law is Selectively Enforced!) & Part 2 (Daniel Penny Memes)

  2. Big Balls Memes (Get Well Soon After Being Assaulted!)

  3. CIA Memes (Not So Intelligent Agents!)

  4. DOGE Memes

  5. Durham Report

  6. Fed Memes from the "Justice for J6" Rally (How to Spot a Fed)

  7. Fema Memes & Part 2

  8. FBI Crosses the Rubicon Into Banana Republic Land Memes, RUSSIAgate 2.0 Launch Party! & FBI + Affidavit

  9. FBI Memes (Kick My Door In and Send Me to the Gulag!), Part 2 (Rank and File Excuses!), Part 3, Part 4 (Twitter’s Parent!), Part 5 (Gaystapo!), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (+How to Handle FEDs When They Visit You!) & Part 9

  10. James Comey Threatens to 86 47 Memes (Pam Bondi Where Are You?) & Part 2 (Gets Indicted)

  11. Government, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11 (Rand Paul Festivus Report 2023), Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15 (Govt Shutdown!) & Part 16 (Government Employees)

  12. IRS Memes (Happy Tax Day!), Part 2 & Part 3

  13. JFK Files Memes

  14. NSA Memes

  15. Patriot Front March Memes (When the FEDs Go Marching In!) & Part (+"Blood Tribe" Cosplay!) & Part 3

  16. Peanut the Squirrel Memes (RIP!)

  17. Social Security Fraud Memes

  18. Top 16 Ways to Prevent FBI Raids and Have the FEDs Passover You

  19. Trump Assassination Attempt (Not Today Deep State!) & Trump Assassination Attempt #2 Memes

  20. Trump Arrest Memes (I'm Loosing Patience Waiting!), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Mugshot Memes!), Part 6 (Trump Trial), Part 7 (Trump Conviction Memes), Trump Works at McDonald's Memes & Trump is Hitler Memes

  21. USAID Memes

  22. Waco Anniversary Memes

  23. What Did You Do Last Week Memes

  24. When a Democrat is Involved, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 & Part 5

  25. Woke Secret Service Memes (Foiled by a Sloped Roof!), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4 (Butler PA 1-Year Anniversary)

Health Alerts

  1. Top 10 Monkeypox Protection Products to Keep You Safe at a Pride Event

  2. Top 12 Public Health Officials Who Epitomize Public Health

  3. Top 10 Ways to Protect Yourself From Monkeypox

  4. Top 13 Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Causes, Part 2 & Part 3

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

  1. Earth Day Memes, Part 2 & Part 3

  2. Electric Vehicle (EV) Memes

  3. Gas Stove Ban Memes (My Stove IDs as Electric!)

  4. Global Warming Memes, Part 2 (Burning Man Freezes!), Part 3, Part 4 (John Kerry's Gaseous Emission!), Part 5, Part 6 (Net Zero Memes - Congrats Spain!) & Part 7

  5. Greta Thunberg Memes

  6. Weather Manipulation Memes

THE GREAT RESIST

  1. COVID/Vaccine/Great Reset etc. Resistance, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17 (Top 20 2023), Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Part 22, Part 23 (Become Ungovernable!), Part 24, Part 25, Part 26 (Memes That Will Get You Jailed in the UK!), Part 27 (Government Repair Kit Idea Memes), Part 28 (The Left Can't Meme Memes Coz They Are the Meme!), Part 29, Part 30, Part 31 & Part 31 (2024 Top 20)

  2. Memes About Memers Resisting With Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 & Part 6

  3. Online Resistance

  4. Resistance Quote Memes

  5. Resist by Embracing Normality!, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (Harrison Butker!) & Part 5

  6. UK Chicken License Malicious Compliance & Resistance Memes

GUNCONTROLsteria

  1. Crime Memes, Part 2 (Anarcho-Tyranny!), Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Make DC Crime Great Again Memes!), Part 6 (Crime is Totally Out of Control in Chicago Memes), Part 7 (Never Turn Your Back!) & Part 8 (The Fatigue is REAL!)

  2. Gun Control (Was Hillary Right About Guns?😉)

  3. Mass Shooting Memes (Offensive Humor Warning)

  4. Retail Theft Memes & Part 2

  5. Trans Mass Shooter Memes, Part 2 & Part 3

  6. Uvalde Police and Mass Shooting Memes (Offensive Humor Warning) & Part 2

Illegal Immigration

  1. Democrats & Episcopal Church Hate [White] Refugee Memes

  2. Great Replacement Theory Memes

  3. Haitians as Cultural Enrichers Memes, Haitians Eating Cat Memes, Part 3 & Part 4

  4. Illegal Immigration Memes, Part 2, Part 3 (Come & Cut It!), Part 4 (Texas Border Memes), Part 6 (Illegal Immigrant Flips Off Legacy Americans), Part 7, Part 8 & Part 9 (H-1B), Part 10 (Alligator Alcatraz Memes) & Part 11 (H-1B Visa Memes)

  5. Illegal Immigration Riot Season Memes (+Who Will "Wipe Our A**es?") & Part 2

  6. Ireland Riots

  7. Martha's Vineyard REJECTS Diversity Memes, Part 2 & Part 3

  8. MS-13 [Best Sen. Van Hollen Loves MS-13 Memes (DeMS-13!)] & Part 2

  9. UK Riots

Inflation, High Gas Prices & Recession

  1. Bank Collapses, Part 2 & Part 3

  2. Bidenomics (Whiteboard Memes) & Part 2 (Build Back Better)

  3. Housing Bubble Memes

  4. Inflation + High Gas Prices (Putin’s “fault”), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10 (40 Year High), Part 11 (Biden Does Riyadh), Part 12 (Inflation Reduction Act), Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18 (Inflation Reduction Act + Omnibus Bill), Part 19 (Eggs), Part 20 (+Eggs), Part 21, Part 22, Part 23 (Let Them Eat Cereal!), Part 24, Part 25 & Part 26 (Shrinkflation)

  5. Jim Cramer, The Meme of Wall Street, Memes (This Vaxhole Clown See's No Recession!), Part 2 & Part 3

  6. Redefining Recession, Testing Regime Loyalties, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Happy Labor Day!), Part 6 (Black Monday!) & Part 7 (Happy Labor Day!)

  7. Student Loan Forgiveness Memes [DeGREED(y) Parasites HATE You!], Part 2, Part 3 (Screwed Again!) & Part 4

  8. Trump Confronts FED Chair Jerome Powell Memes

MEDIAsteria

  1. ABC Memes (Another Bad Coverup!)

  2. Bloodbath Hoax Memes (Plus Don Lemon!)

  3. CNN Discovers Fat People are at Risk for COVID (Plus Brian Stelter Fat Memes), Brian Stelter, Part 3, Part 4 (Clarissa Ward = Legend) & Part 5 (“Possibly White” Shooter Memes the New “Mostly Peaceful Protests!”)

  4. COVID Media Propaganda, Part 2 & Part 3

  5. Don Lemon Memes & Part 2 (& Harry Sisson Partner to Take Down MAGA Memes)

  6. FOX Fires Tucker Carlson Memes (And the Tucker Tributes), Part 2 (Waiting for the Putin Interview!) & Part 3 (Putin Interview)

  7. Gayle King “Visits” Outer Space Memes

  8. Guardian Headlines & Memes

  9. How Insane are Washington Post Readers? (Unhinged WAPO Zombies Lap Up RUSSIAgate 2.0!)

  10. Jake Tapper Memes

  11. Jim Acosta Memes (Welcome to Substack!)

  12. Joy Reid Gets Fired Memes (Reid Out!)

  13. Media Loves "Peaceful Protests" Memes (You DON'T Hate the Media Enough!)

  14. Media Memes (Plus NPR Gaslighting on Vanadium Batteries), Part 2 (Extremely Dangerous for Our Democracy!), Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (#ScumMedia), Part 9, Part 10 (Learn to Code!), Part 11 (What Will We Do Without Vice Media?), Part 12 & Part 13

  15. Morning Joe & Mika Memes

  16. MSNBC Memes (BS Now!)

  17. NPR & PBS Leave Twitter Memes & Part 2 (Nutty Partisan Radio!)

  18. Paul Krugman Memes

  19. Politico Memes (Deep State Pravda!)

  20. Rosie O’Donnell Has Herpes Memes (And It's YOUR FAULT MAGA!) & Moves to Ireland Memes (Happy St. Patrick's Day!)

  21. Taylor Lorenz Memes (Worst Reporturd in the World?!!)

  22. The View Memes & Part 2

  23. Trump as Time's Person of the Year Memes

  24. Woke Sports Illustrated Memes (Woke Illustrated Goes Bust!)

MONKEYsteria Psyop

  1. Bill Gates Monkeypox Memes & Part 2 (Plus Fauci)

  2. Monkeypox memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 ("Here We Come…” To a Gay Rave Near You!), Part 5 (Official WHO Pandemic), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (Declared Over) & Part 9 (It’s Back!)

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria + Woke Corporations

  1. American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans Memes, Part 2 (are Nazis) & Part 3 (Hot Chicks are Back!)

  2. Balenciaga Memes (The Pedos Wear Balenciaga!)

  3. Bud Light Goes Trans Memes (Trans Light!), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Coors Hates You!), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (And the UFC Joins Them!) & Part 9 (2023 Top 20)

  4. Dalai Lama Tongue Incident Memes (Pedo Lama?)

  5. Diddy Memes (Epstein 2.0!) & Part 2

  6. The Gay Empire Grooms the World!

  7. Gender + Transgender Memes, Sam Brinton, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (Incl. Graphic Pics!), Part 7, Part 8, Part 90 & Part 10 (2023 Top 20)

  8. Groomer Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 & Part 5

  9. Jeffrey Epstein Memes (Free Ghislaine!), Part 2, Part 3 (Clinton Likes Them Young & Other Worst Kept Secrets!), Part 4, Part 5 (Epstein Files Memes), Part 6 (CASE CLOSED Memes 🤡) & Part 7

  10. Pride Month Memes, Part 2 (Meeting & Exceeding Recruiting Expectations), Part 3 (Chicken in Every Pot, a Drag Queen in Every School!), Part 4 (Giving Kids the Pride Spirit!), Part 5 (The FINAL Day to Celebrate!), Pride 2023, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10 (Pride Hangover!), Part 11 (Pride Month 2024 Survival Guide), Part 12, Part 13 (New Pride Flag Ideas!), Part 14, Part 15, Part 16 (Pride Month 2025 Survival Guide), Part 17 (Straight Pride Month!), Part 18 (Hump Day) & Part 19 (Final Stretch!) & Part 20 (End!)

  11. Sound of Freedom Memes

  12. Transgender Bathroom Memes

  13. Transgender Day of Visibility Memes (Formerly Known as Easter!)

  14. Transwomen in Women's Sports Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 & Part 5

  15. Woke AI Memes

  16. Woke Allstate

  17. Woke Beauty Pageant Memes

  18. Woke Boeing Memes (DIEversity!), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (Whistleblowers), Part 6 & Part 7 (Now They Are Losing Satellites!)

  19. Woke Corporations, Part 2, Part 3 (2023 Top 20), Part 4 (Planet Fitness + Tyson Foods!), Part 5 & Part 6 (2024 Top 20)

  20. Woke Cracker Barrel Memes (The Next Bud Light!), Make Their Logo Beautiful Again! & Part 3 (They Surrender!)

  21. Woke Delta Airlines Memes

  22. Woke Disney Memes, Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4

  23. Woke Disney Movies & Snow White Memes (Snow Woke!)

  24. Woke Hooters Memes

  25. Woke Jaguar Memes (Faguar!)

  26. Woke PayPal Memes (Go Woke, Go Broke!)

  27. Woke Planet Fitness Memes (Planet Pervert!)

  28. Woke Target Memes

  29. Woke Titan Titanic Submarine Memes

  30. Woke Super Bowl Memes (Who Gives a Sh*t!), Part 2 (More Taylor Swift!) & Part 3 (Taylor Gets Booed!)

RACEsteria

  1. Affirmative Action

  2. Black History Month Memes (Shorter Than Pride Month!), Part 2, Part 3 (Scott Adams Gets Cancelled!), Part 4 (Incl. Netflix), Part 5 (How to know if White people are racist…), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 & Part 9

  3. Fat Black Women Statue Memes

  4. Happy Juneteenth! & Part 2

  5. Netflix Movie Idea Memes (Blackwash Everything!)

  6. Race Memes (As NAZI Collaborator IBM Gets Caught Discriminating!), Part 2 (Martin Luther King Day), Part 3 (George Floyd) & Part 4 (Best N-Word & N-Word Pass Memes)

  7. Trump Confronts South African Thug President Ramaphosa Memes

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

  1. 4B Movement S*x Strike Memes (Challenge Accepted!)

  2. BALLOONsteria: Best Chinese Spy Balloon Memes (From Fang Fang With Love!), Part 2, Part 3 (UFOs!) & Part 4 (Mexico Tries the Alien Distraction Trick!)

  3. Body Positivity aka Fat Memes, Part 2 (Woke Victoria's Secret Goes Fat & Trans Memes), Lizzo Memes & Fat Black Lady Rapper Sues Lyft for Fat Discrimination Memes

  4. Boomer Memes (After Me, the Flood!)

  5. Canada Election / Mark Carney Memes, Part 2 & Part 3

  6. Canada Memes, Part 2 (Going Full Orwell!), Part 3 (Happy Canada Day!) & Part 4 (Trudeau Memes).

  7. Christmas Memes (Great Resetmas), Part 2 (2023), Part 3 (2023), Part 4 ([Truthful!] Christmas Sweater Ideas) & Part 5

  8. Colbert & the Late Show Get Cancelled Memes

  9. Coldplay Cheaters Memes

  10. Columbus Day Memes (Thanks for Ending Most Human Sacrifices!)

  11. Dating Memes (Happy Valentine’s Day!)

  12. EU Memes (The EUlag!)

  13. Fake Meat Memes (Don't Eat ze Bugs!) & Part 2

  14. FEMINISMsteria: Women Memes (Mansplaining!), Part 2 (Can We Talk About Hoeflation?!!), Part 3 (Scientist "Discover" Men & Women's Brains Work Differently!), Part 4 & Part 5

  15. France Rioting, Macron Memes, Trump Does Paris, Macron Gets B*tch Slapped by "Mrs." Macron Memes, ["Loser"] Macron Gets B*tch Slapped by his "Wife" Memes & Bastille Day

  16. Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Memes

  17. Friday the 13th Memes

  18. Germany Memes (Nazis Gonna Nazi!) & Part 2

  19. GMO & Fake Food Memes, Part 2 (Stop Eating Engine Lubricant!), Artificial Dye Memes & Part 4 (Fake & Processed Food Memes)

  20. “Great” Britain or UK Memes, Part 2 & Part 3

  21. Haiti Memes (Mostly Peaceful Cannibals...🍖)

  22. Halloween Memes (And Plenty of Costume Ideas!), Part 2 & Part 3

  23. Howard Stern Memes (Finally Getting Cancelled?)

  24. International Women’s Day, Part 2 & Part 3

  25. Ireland Memes (Happy St. Patrick's Day!)

  26. Jimmy Kimmel Gets Fired Memes & Part 2

  27. July 4th Memes, Part 2 & Part 3

  28. King Charles' Coronation Memes (Finally Has a Job!)

  29. Labor Day Memes

  30. Las Vegas Memes (New Slogan: “FU & Give Us Your $!”)

  31. Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy Memes

  32. Memorial Day Memes, Part 2 & Part 3

  33. Mexico Memes (Happy Cinco de Mayo!) & Part 2

  34. Miscellaneous Memes

  35. Missing F-35 Memes (Where's Biden's F-35?)

  36. Mother's Day Memes & Part 2

  37. Ohio Train Derailment Memes (Safe as a COVID Vaccine!), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4

  38. OJ Simpson Memes (He Got His! 💉)

  39. Oscar and Chris Rock Gets B*tch Slapped Memes

  40. Pedo Prince Andrew Memes (Definitely on the Epstein List!)

  41. Phillies Karen Memes (⚾Baseball Karen!)

  42. Public School Memes & Part 2 (Don’t Tread on Jaiden!)

  43. Queen Elizabeth Memes Plus Prince Philip Humor

  44. San Francisco Memes (San Fransh*thole!)

  45. Satanic Olympics Memes & Part 2

  46. Taylor Swift Memes (She's Not a Psyop!😉), Part 2 & Part 3 (Gets Booed at the Super Bowl!)

  47. Thanksgiving in Biden's America Memes, Part 2, Part 3 (+ Black Friday), Part 4 & Black Friday Memes

  48. UFO and Alien Invasion Memes (They Are Getting Impatient!) & Part 2 (Drones Over New Jersey Memes)

  49. Valentine's Day Memes

  50. WNBA Dildo Tossing Memes

  51. Woke General Milley + Woke Military Memes (A Full Purple Dildo Military!), Part 2 (Veterans Day), Part 3 & Part 4 (Happy Veterans Day!)

ROEvWADEsteria

  1. American Corporations Gleefully Join Michael Bloomberg to Tell Employees, Just "Kill It!"

  2. "I Support the Current Thing" Crowd Forgets COVID & Ukraine for Abortion Memes

  3. My Body My Choice Memes (Except When it Comes to Vaccines!)

RUSSOphobia & Russiasteria Psyop + WW3steria

  1. Biden-Zelensky-Ukraine corruption, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (2022 Top 20), Part 9 & Part 10

  2. Canadian Parliament Loves a Nazi Memes (#NaziGate!)

  3. Cocaine on the Ukraine Train Memes

  4. COVID Goes Missing, Ukraine Biolabs, Putin (COVIDsteria Slayer) & Part 4 (+biolabs)

  5. DuckDuckGo Hypocrisy

  6. FTX Memes (Ukraine Washing Machine Rinses!), Part 2, Part 3 (Waiting to be Epsteined!), Part 4 & Part 5

  7. Mass Formation Psychosis/Putin’s Fault

  8. Nord Stream Didn't Kill Itself Memes (And We Know Who Did It!), Part 2 & Part 3 (Another Pipeline Epsteins Itself!)

  9. Nuclear War and WW3 Memes (The End is Near!), Part 2 (+Elon Saves the World!), Part 3 (Lindsey Graham Gets Orgasmic!), Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 (2024 Top 20), Part 8 (NATO Memes!), Part 9 (Lindsey Graham Having a Wargasm) & Part 10 (USS Nimitz = USS Liberty?)

  10. Putin Invades Ukraine (Feb 28), March 18, April Fools Day, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (FU is the New FJB), Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15 (Counterattacks), Part 16, Part 17, Part 18 (More Brittney), Part 19 (2022 Top 20) & Part 20

  11. Putin Memes (Happy B'day Vladdy!) & Putin Meets Trump in Alaska Memes

  12. Russian Drones Attack Poland Memes

  13. Top 10 Ways to Stick it to Putin (Happy Ukraine Independence Day!)

  14. Tucker Carlson vs. Ted Cruz Smackdown & War With Iran Memes

  15. Ukraine Hypocrisy, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Russians “Attack” Everyone), Part 6 (+Media), Part 7 (NAZIs Gonna NAZI), Part 8, Part 9 (Media Changes Tune), Part 10 (Outsourcing WW3), Part 11 (Brittney Griner), Part 12 (Provocations), Part 13, Part 14, Part 15 (Brittney Out of Russian Rehab), Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24 (As Trudeau Honors a Fellow NAZI!), Part 25, Part 26, Part 27 (Happy Two-Year Anniversary!) & Part 28 (Russians Don't F*ck Around with Terrorists!), Part 29 (Happy 10th Proxy War Anniversary!), Part 30, Part 31 (Happy Russia Day!), Part 32 (Happy Ukraine Independence Day!), Part 33 (2024 Top 20), Part 34 (An Evil Man Will…) & Part 35 (Zelensky Gets B*tch Slapped By Trump/Vance!)

  16. Victoria Nuland Memes (The War Pig Will "Retire!")

  17. War in the Middle East Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 (Syria Memes), Part 8 (2024 Top 20) & Part 9 (Iran)

  18. War Pig John Bolton Memes

  19. WW2 Victory Day Memes (Happy Victory Day!)

Satire & Comedy Videos

  1. Awaken With JP Videos, Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4 (Quarantine/Lockdown/2020 Advice)

  2. Best COVID satire videos of 2021

  3. COVID Christmas (Music etc) & 2022 (Update)

  4. Satire Videos, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (+Ho-mala Kamala and Sleepy Joe Biden), Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14 & Part 15

  5. Steve Inman Videos

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

