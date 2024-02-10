COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citizen Satirist (CS)'s avatar
Citizen Satirist (CS)
Mar 10, 2024

40 Years from @JohnPomaJr: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w863V7vn0bw

Reply
Share
cat's avatar
cat
Feb 10, 2024

Funny as usual. I appreciate your linking to the 2020 Conservative Tree articles re Mitch. I missed those articles and the one about why he sabotages Republicans to keep his Senate minority position explains so much.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture