POLITICALsteria: Best Mitch McConnell Memes (Is B*tch McConnell's Days Numbered?)
Kentucky fried chickensh*t, Frozen (again and again...), how Mitch prefers the minority position (and gets rich from it) and more Mitch McConnell memes - are the days of the turtle finally numbered?
More good news on the political front amid reports that the turtle Mitch McConnell could be crawling closed to the end of his political life after the disastrous immigration bill that gave Dems everything they wanted (and probably more):
“Mitch McConnell, in effect, gave the largest in-kind campaign contribution to the Democrats’ Senate campaign committee in history,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told the Caller.
We have repeatedly mentioned this article in the past which covers HOW Mitch McConnell operates:
First, McConnell doesn’t care about holding a majority position in the Senate. Whether he is a majority leader or a minority leader doesn’t matter to McConnell. In fact McConnell’s political skill-set does better in the minority than the majority.
The preferred political position for Mitch McConnell is where he has between 45 and 49 republican Senators, and the Democrats hold the Majority with around 55. Of course with Senator Harry Reid’s retirement, this would now imply Majority leader Chuck Schumer holding office.
Why does McConnell prefer the minority position?
The answer is where you have had to actually follow Mitch McConnell closely to see how he works. When the Majority has around 52 to 55 seats, they need McConnell to give them 8 to 9 votes to overcome the three-fifths (60 vote) threshold for their legislative needs. It is in the process of trade and payment for those 8 to 9 votes where McConnell makes more money, and holds more power, than as a sitting Majority Leader.
The 60 vote threshold, and McConnell’s incredible skillset in the minority, is where he shines. Each of the needed votes to achieve sixty is worth buckets of indulgence to the minority leader and those on K-Street who need the Senate to support their legislative constructs. The votes to get to sixty are worth a lot of money.
And this also previously mentioned piece also goes into detail about how our so-called democracy works:
Peter Schweizer Secret Empires Audiobook can be listened to on YouTube and the video below will start at the Mitch McConnell chapter (2:18:34 hour mark) which talks about Elaine Chao - the wealthy Taiwanese shipping heiress he married and who was foisted upon both Bush’s and Trump’s cabinets:
And now for some Mitch McConnell memes…
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Babylon Bee keeps nailing it:
The poor turtle:
McConnell’s leadership summed up in one meme:
Or more than one meme:
The final word:
* Tags updated as of February 7, 2024.
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Funny as usual. I appreciate your linking to the 2020 Conservative Tree articles re Mitch. I missed those articles and the one about why he sabotages Republicans to keep his Senate minority position explains so much.