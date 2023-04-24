COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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FourWinds's avatar
FourWinds
Apr 24, 2023

"Cult" is a very good term to describe the climate hysteria. I remember being in school in the early 80's and they were barking about how we would have an ice age in 10 years. You ever notice how it's always "10 years"? These people are nuts.

I loved the weather maps. I'm going to borrow one of those and send it to a nutcase I work with who thinks cow farts are killing us. Fear sells and they know it!

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michigan.rob's avatar
michigan.rob
Apr 26, 2023Edited

All good except…“There are no known cases of DDT harming or killing anyone”? Except that a rather strong correlation exists between the reduced use of DDT in the US in the period from 1952 to 1956 and reduction in poliomyelitis cases. In other words, polio cases declined as the use of DDT (a known toxin that was being sprayed prodigiously everywhere, including inside homes!) declined. Yes, I know “correlation does not equal causation,” except that…sometimes it does.

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