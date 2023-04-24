Like many of you (as I am sure that I am not the only one…), I totally forgot about Saturday being Earth Day! This comes after Time Magazine ran this story:

More like a cult holiday…

Anyway…

Here is the secret history of Earth Day courtesy of the EIBLegacy Substack (as in Rush Limbaugh’s EIB network):

In other Earth Day news, meet the newest Al Gore hypocrite:

And now for some Earth Day memes…

Global warming in action:

Climate Change godfather:

Al Gore’s children…:

They want you to drink cockroach milk (Scientists say cockroach milk is 3 times more nutritious):

Vegan plant murderers (plant lives matter!):

Forget the bugs and the plants, the media wants us eating each other:

Unanswered questions:

Brilliant inventor:

Same people who probably can’t define a woman…:

The final word:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of June 6, 2023.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

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