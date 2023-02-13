In ancient Rome, the elites gave away bread at gladiator fights in the Coliseum and chariot races in the Hippodromes to distract the masses from their misery. Today, the circuses climax in the form of the annual event known as the Super Bowl which happened last Sunday.

In case you missed the circus or are not American, it’s now time for some woke Super Bowl memes…

Babylon Bee nails the art of the cheap and easy shot!!!:

How about screw you?:

How awful was the Half Time show? Inverse Cramer:

Thank god:

Everything is rigged:

Maricopa County:

Just another circus:

It’s all gotten more expensive as this meme is from last year:

The sheeple:

Ohhhhh:

The final word(s):

Share

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of June 6, 2023.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

Share

Leave a comment

Share COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings