CIRCUSsteria: Best Woke Super Bowl Memes (Who Gives a Sh*t!)
Waiting for Arizona to produce the results, Inverse Cramer NEVER fails, when your football team loses vs. the govt locking you down, waiting for Philly to burn and more woke Super Bowl memes!
In ancient Rome, the elites gave away bread at gladiator fights in the Coliseum and chariot races in the Hippodromes to distract the masses from their misery. Today, the circuses climax in the form of the annual event known as the Super Bowl which happened last Sunday.
In case you missed the circus or are not American, it’s now time for some woke Super Bowl memes…
Babylon Bee nails the art of the cheap and easy shot!!!:
How about screw you?:
How awful was the Half Time show? Inverse Cramer:
Thank god:
Everything is rigged:
Maricopa County:
Just another circus:
It’s all gotten more expensive as this meme is from last year:
The sheeple:
Ohhhhh:
The final word(s):
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...
I lived in the Bay Area during Joe Montana. What a whole lot of fun it was to be a 49ers fan in those days! Every Sunday somebody was having a party with lots of food, drinks, and football. Home games were sold out so every year I would buy a couple of tickets to an away game in LA County when the new season's schedule came out. My friend and I would head south with all our red and gold clothes and a pocketful of cash. Gas, hotel rooms, overpriced food and drinks, and worth every penny!
Last NFL game I watched was Peyton Manning's last Super Bowl. Don't remember the year, don't care enough to look it up. And that was the only game I watched that season. Today I'd rather watch paint dry.
