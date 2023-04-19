GOVERNMENTsteria: Best IRS Memes (Happy Tax Day!)
Audit double standards, forget auditing billionaires (its all about your tips + eBay & Venmo transactions), going after "where the money is," Ukraine needs more $ and more IRS memes - happy Tax Day!
I forgot - April 18th was Tax Day (Don’t worry, mine are filed and paid!). Here is a reminder as to why its so important for my fellow peasants to file and pay taxes on time:
That’s right - he, they, the military industrial complex and the politicians need as much of your hard earned money as you can shovel to them…
And now for some IRS memes in honor of tax day…
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Could happen:
Audit double standards:
Yep:
They will soon be:
Not sure if this will get past them:
The final word(s):
* Tags updated as of June 6, 2023.
BIDENsteria
Biden Corruption Memes, Biden Documents Memes, Biden Falling Off His Bike Memes, Biden Ice Cream Memes, Biden PIGEONgate Memes, Dark Brandon Memes, Jill Biden Memes, Joe Biden Memes, Hunter Biden Memes, Let’s Go Brandon Memes & Pedo Pete Memes
BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM
Big Pharma Memes, Euthanasia Memes, Fake Science Memes, Health Alert Memes, Health Care Memes, Moderna Memes, Pfizer Memes & Science Memes
BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Bill Gates Memes, Censorship Memes, Elon Musk Memes, Facebook Memes, Mark Zuckerberg Memes & Twitter Memes
CHINAsteria
COVIDsteria Psyop
COVID Amnesty Memes, COVID Hypocrisy Memes, COVID Lab Leak Memes, COVID Lockdown Memes, COVID Mask Memes, COVID Memes, COVID Propaganda Memes, COVID Satire Videos, COVID Science Memes, COVID Variant Memes, Fauci Memes, Public Health Memes, Tedros Memes & WHO Memes
EDUCATIONsteria
ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria
Abortion Memes, AOC Memes, Boris Johnson Memes, Citizens for Sanity Memes, Donald Trump Memes, Dr. Oz Memes, Election Fraud Memes, Election Memes, Gavin Newsom Memes, GOP Memes, Government Memes, Illegal Immigration Memes, Kamala Harris Memes, Kevin McCarthy Memes, King Charles Memes, Martha's Vineyard Memes, Liz Cheney Memes, Liz Truss Memes, Nancy Pelosi Memes, Paul Pelosi Memes, Political Memes, PayPal Memes, Project Veritas Memes, Queen Elizabeth Memes, Roe v Wade Memes, Ron DeSantis Memes, Social Credit Score Memes, Student Loan Forgiveness Memes & Trudeau Memes
FBI & FEDs
Durham Report Memes, False Flag Memes, FBI Hypocrisy Memes, FBI Memes, FED Memes, IRS Memes, January 6th Memes, Mar-A-Lago Raid Memes, Patriot Front Memes & Trump Arrest Memes
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
Dutch Farmer Memes, Earth Day Memes, Gas Stove Ban Memes, Global Warming Memes & Ohio Train Derailment Memes
GREAT RESET & WEF
Davos Memes, Great Reset Humor, Great Reset Jokes, Great Reset Memes,
GREAT RESET RESISTANCE
Canadian Trucker Memes, Conspiracy Theory Memes, Dutch Farmer Memes, Great Reset Resistance Memes, Memer Memes & Memes
GUN CONTROL
HOLIDAYsteria
MEDIAsteria
Brian Stelter Memes, CNN Memes, Fox News Memes, Joe Rogan Memes, Media Memes, NPR Memes, PBS Memes, Taylor Lorenz Memes, Tucker Carlson Memes & Washington Post Memes
MONKEYsteria Psyop
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria
Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women's Sports Memes
RACEsteria
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
RECESSION & INFLATION
Baby Formula Shortage Memes, Bank Collapse Memes, Digital Currency Memes, Egg Shortage Memes, High Gas Price Memes, Inflation Memes, Inflation Reduction Act Memes, Jim Cramer Memes & Recession Memes
RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria
Brittney Griner Memes, FTX Memes, General Milley Memes, Nord Stream Memes, Putin Memes, Russia Invades Ukraine Memes, Russia Memes, Ukraine Biolab Memes, Ukraine Corruption Memes, Ukraine Hypocrisy Memes, Ukraine Nazi Memes, WW3 Memes & Zelensky Memes
VACCINEs
Damar Hamlin Memes, Died Suddenly Memes, Moderna Memes, Novak Djokovic Memes, Pfizer Memes, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Memes, Vaccine Booster Memes, Vaccine Hesitancy Memes, Vaccine Karma Memes, Vaccine Memes, Vaccine Passport Memes & Vaccine Side Effect Memes
VIDEOs
WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs
Balenciaga Memes, DuckDuckGo Hypocrisy Memes, Big Tech Memes, Bud Light Memes, Hollywood Memes, Miller Light Memes, Netflix Memes, Super Bowl Memes, Woke Corporations, Woke Disney Memes, Woke Military Memes & Woke Target Memes
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...
Trump doubled the standard deduction, cutting the taxes of those who most need tax cuts: The working poor and the lower middle class. My wife and I went from itemizing and deducting 18K to taking the standard deduction of 24k. And we fired H&R Block, saving another $400.
This year we owed for the first time since '10, when another Democrat was in office.
if we dismiss the govt, we can dismiss taxes ! a win-win, but of course, no one listens to us poor chaps