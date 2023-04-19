COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Gordon Shumway's avatar
Gordon Shumway
Apr 19, 2023

Trump doubled the standard deduction, cutting the taxes of those who most need tax cuts: The working poor and the lower middle class. My wife and I went from itemizing and deducting 18K to taking the standard deduction of 24k. And we fired H&R Block, saving another $400.

This year we owed for the first time since '10, when another Democrat was in office.

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2 replies by Citizen Satirist (CS) and others
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Apr 19, 2023

if we dismiss the govt, we can dismiss taxes ! a win-win, but of course, no one listens to us poor chaps

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